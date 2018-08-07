Black Lives Don’t Matter To Train Passenger Dragging Unconscious Man Off Train

For some heartless people in this republic, the life of a Black man is worthless.

This assertion was played out in real life last week in Long Beach, California when a white man on a commuter train dragged an unconscious Black man off the train, left him on the concrete platform, and quickly stepped back onto the train, sat down and relaxed as if nothing had happened.

No remorse. No compassion. No initial empathy for a fellow human being.

His presumed reasoning for hauling the Black man off the train like a sack of potatoes: He didn’t want to miss his next stop.

“There are a lot of people on this train that want to get home,” the man says in the video.

It was definitely a cold-hearted disregard for human life – a Black life. For the white man in the suit and tie, this Black man was simply in the way so he was discarded like trash and arguably left to die.

The man had suffered a seizure prior to being hauled off the train. He was wearing a medical wristband in plain sight so it was obvious he had been admitted to a hospital. He had clearly been in physical distress and needed medical attention.

A 6-minute disturbing video shot by a passenger who witnessed the incident shows the seizure victim callously dragged onto the platform.

“Dude just had a seizure, and this white boy gonna drag him off the train so he don’t miss his ride,” a passenger who identified himself as “Billion” can be heard saying in the video.

The white passenger is seen later in the video seen exiting the train and kneeling down to check the man’s pulse.

“Don’t try and act like you give a f— now, you the one who dragged him out here,” Billion said.

The white passenger then said he was “being responsible” by removing the unidentified man from the train. He also questioned whether the Black man suffered had a seizure, accusing the man of possibly being intoxicated.

“It’s responsible,” the white man said. “You know, I took him off the train. He’s drunk. You don’t know he had a seizure.”

“It don’t matter what the f—k you thought,” Billion said. “He had a f—ing seizure.”

In the video, the man is shown checking on the man he’d just dragged off the train.

“Bro, are you responsive?” he said. “OK. He needs paramedics. Can somebody call him paramedics?”

Billion, the witness, said the passengers on the train rallied around the unconscious man.

“We all initially responded telling him to get his hands off him or whatever and the guy’s pants fell all the way down so he was naked, so he stopped for a second, pulled his pants up, laid him out on the ground,” Billion told reporters.

The video is troubling.

“Obviously, this is very disturbing and we never want to see this on our system,” The Long Beach Police Department said in a statement. “We’re getting all the facts including reviewing the video from the train and the platform, and we’ll share more details when they’re available. If someone is in distress, we encourage people to call 9-1-1 for medical assistance.”

Paramedics transported the unconscious man to the hospital. It’s unknown whether the white passenger was taken in for questioning.

I don’t know if the passenger broke any California laws, but he is certainly guilty of violating the code of human decency.

Is it too much to ask for someone to help a fellow citizen in distress?

For some, Black lives are simply an inconvenience. Step over them, move them out of the way and keep it moving.

What do you think?

