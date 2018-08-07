CLOSE
Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About Miami’s ‘Pretty Face Thick Thighed’ Superstars

City Girls

If you ain’t know that City Girls were up next, now you know.

 

The Miami duo, comprised of Yung Miami and JT, was signed to Quality Control last year and has been blowing up ever sense.

 

Assisting Drake on his number one smash hit “In My Feelings” and JT being arrested just made folks want to know more about the fast talking emcees. Check out the trailer for the Marcus Clarke directed doc about City Girls called Point Blank Period.

Will you be watching when it drops later this month?

 

We will. Hit the flip to check out their new video “Period”.

