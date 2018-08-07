Ciera Rogers’ Brand Babes And Felines Just Launched Their Kardashian-Approved Line For Summer 2018

Ciera Rogers took social media by storm, and now her fashion line Babes And Felines is making a name of its own.

Ciera transitioned from a stylist–whose work was featured in prestigious publications like Vogue Italia–to a fashion designer back in 2013 when she launched Babes and Felines.

Now, just 5 years later, the brand has launched their new Summer 2018 collection, which features affordable leggings, maxi skirts, denim, swimwear, graphic tees and body suits specifically designed for curvy and full-figured women. They also feature a maternity line, which has been worn frequently by both Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

The Houston, Texas native has separated her line from other brands by refusing to Photoshop herself or any of her models, keeping everything au naturale to promote body positivity.

Rogers likes to make essential pieces that women can dress up or dress down, which partly came from advice her mother gave her when first crafting the line. Babes And

Felines is also comprised of these types of essential pieces that can be worn straight from a classy brunch date into a night on the town.

Even with clientele like the Kardashians and a growing following on social media, Ciera is keeping Babes and Felines focused on affordability, body positivity, and staying true to herself.

“Body positivity is a great thing,” she explains. “But back then, it wasn’t. Babes And Felines was created for women of varying body types who are conscious about their appearance fashion wise, but don’t want spend a lot of money to achieve a look. After celebrities started wearing my pieces, a lot of my customers thought I would change my price structure. And I was adamant about keeping the line affordable. That was always the goal.”

