CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ & Blocking Exes on Social Media

They speak to Hot 97's Nessa about music, life, and everything in between

0 reads
Leave a comment
Chloe x Halle stopped by HOT 97 to talk to Nessa about their new song “Happy Without Me.”
Throughout their discussion, the sisters discuss everything from Beyonce discovering them on Youtube, to now being on tour with her and Jay Z. They also answer the question of whether or not Blue Ivy recognizes them. Chloe and Halle also talk about working with Yara Shahidi and the rest of the crew on Grown-ish, what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey, and how they feel about blocking exes on social media.

 

Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ & Blocking Exes on Social Media was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama during an appearance on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'
Have You Met Missy Elliott’s Funky, White Sister?
 53 mins ago
08.08.18
Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered…
 2 hours ago
08.08.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Meets The Babymama With…
 11 hours ago
08.08.18
Happy Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: 10 Wealthy…
 17 hours ago
08.08.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 18 hours ago
08.08.18
Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ &…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
Labor Day Is Looking Lit: Pusha T, Tekashi…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
10 items
10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
Ciera Rogers’ Brand Babes And Felines Just Launched…
 21 hours ago
08.08.18
Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About…
 22 hours ago
08.08.18
Throwing Hands At McDonald’s: Top Fights That Went…
 23 hours ago
08.08.18
Dog Days Cast Reveal Why People Eat After…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close