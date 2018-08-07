She’s Back! Michelle Obama Is About To Hit The Road To Save Our Country

Michelle Obama joined the battle to elected Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections and to stop the GOP from dismantling hard-earned voting rights.
See Also: The Voting Rights Act Was Signed On This Day In 1965 And Now Trump Is Trying To Destroy It
The former first lady announced on Monday that a mass voter registration effort called “When We All Vote Week of Action” was scheduled for Sept. 22-29.
“With so much at stake in our country, sitting on the sidelines isn’t an option,” Obama said in an email to supporters, according to the Associated Press.
Obama is a co-chairwoman of When We Vote, a nonpartisan organization focused on encouraging people to get registered and to cast ballots. Members of the group planned to travel across the country and stir up excitement about the upcoming elections. About a dozen cities, including New York, Detroit and Chicago, were expected to host events.
News of the mass voter registration drive came against the backdrop of the 53rd anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. African Americans gained their right to vote through tremendous sacrifices, including the loss of life at the hands of violent racists.
More than five decades later, President Donald Trump and his Republican partners are trying to dismantle the Voting Rights Act. At the same time, the U.S. Supreme Court appears to be making every effort to harm voting rights for people of color through decisions handed down in June involving congressional district maps in North Carolina and Texas.
In her video announcing the registration effort, the former first lady paid tribute to the civil rights warriors who fought for voting rights.
“We want to honor their legacy and continue their work to ensure that every eligible American cast their vote, work that is far from finished,” she said.
SEE ALSO:
No Amount Of Black Pastors Praying With Trump Will Help His Approval Ratings Among African-Americans
Brace Yourself: Man Says Black Woman Living In Neighborhood Would Get Him Killed
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 29
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 9 of 29
10. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 10 of 29
11. A Family AffairSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 12 of 29
13. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 13 of 29
14. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 14 of 29
15. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 15 of 29
16. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 16 of 29
17. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 17 of 29
18. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 18 of 29
19. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 19 of 29
20. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 20 of 29
21. Family SupportSource:Getty 21 of 29
22. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 22 of 29
23. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 23 of 29
24. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 24 of 29
25. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 25 of 29
26. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 26 of 29
27. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 27 of 29
28. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 29 of 29
She’s Back! Michelle Obama Is About To Hit The Road To Save Our Country was originally published on newsone.com