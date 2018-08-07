CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Charlottesville Mayor Moves Forward With Mission To Get City Out Of Sunken Place

Nikuyah Walker, the city's first Black leader, talks about her policy agenda one year after the violent "Unite The Right" Rally.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Though it’s been nearly a year since the violent “Unite The Right” white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, the work of reform was just getting underway in the southern Virginia city. But Charlottesville’s first African-American mayor recently said she was going full steam ahead with her mission to push Democrats to do more to tackle the systematic racism.

RELATED: Who Is Nikuyah Walker? Charlottesville Elects First Black Woman Mayor

“One of the main things that I’m here to do is to call attention to the liberal progressive Democratic structure that’s in place, that believes that their best intentions are enough,” Walker, 38, told The Guardian in an interview published Tuesday. “You need actions behind those intentions. You can’t just use words.”

She continued: “I’m attempting to make sure – and it’s painful – that people who work for the city, people who receive money from the city, understand that if they’re not moving the needle, making progress, changing lives, if they don’t truly understand service, they will not be in a position to receive resources, or I will criticize you publicly.”

Like many African-Americans, Walker has publicly acknowledged a painful truth: A “post-racial” society is a myth in America. The deep-reaching, indelible wounds of racism were still bleeding, especially considering the hateful white supremacist rally that shrouded Charlottesville in darkness last summer.

Walker, a mother of three, said she couldn’t stand by and watch the erupted horror in her home city. She ran for the mayoral role on the promise of “Unmasking the Illusion,” a reference to helping Charlottesville to see that racism was still alive and well in order to attack and defeat it. Walker wasn’t particularly worried about people’s comfort, but rather their change in moving forward with her mission.

“Here it’s that polite, you know, civil political scene,” Walker said. “I tell people all the time: ‘In very polite, civil discussions around boardroom tables, eating Baggby’s sandwiches, you have put policies in place that have ruined generations of native families in this area.’ So I don’t really care about your request for civility, because even though you are not loud, you are not yelling, you still impacted people’s lives in a way that affected three or four generations at a time.”

SEE ALSO:

Brace Yourself: Man Says Black Woman Living In Neighborhood Would Get Him Killed

Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who Said He And Beyoncé ‘Turned Their Back On Social Responsibility

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

29 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Charlottesville Mayor Moves Forward With Mission To Get City Out Of Sunken Place was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama during an appearance on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'
Have You Met Missy Elliott’s Funky, White Sister?
 54 mins ago
08.08.18
Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered…
 2 hours ago
08.08.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Meets The Babymama With…
 11 hours ago
08.08.18
Happy Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: 10 Wealthy…
 17 hours ago
08.08.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 18 hours ago
08.08.18
Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ &…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
Labor Day Is Looking Lit: Pusha T, Tekashi…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
10 items
10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
Ciera Rogers’ Brand Babes And Felines Just Launched…
 21 hours ago
08.08.18
Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About…
 22 hours ago
08.08.18
Throwing Hands At McDonald’s: Top Fights That Went…
 23 hours ago
08.08.18
Dog Days Cast Reveal Why People Eat After…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close