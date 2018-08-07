0 reads Leave a comment
Tyga has taken so many L’s over the years that we kinda forgot he had bars.
Now that the Kylie, Chyna, Rob drama is out of his life, T-Raww is back to spitting like he use to and folks who use to hate him, love him again.
Hit the flip to check out more times Tyga’s verse was so hard, we forgot about his personal L’s.
T-Raww Back: 7 Times Tyga Rapped So Good We Forgot We Hated Him was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours