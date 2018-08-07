CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T-Raww Back: 7 Times Tyga Rapped So Good We Forgot We Hated Him

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - April 12, 2013

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Tyga has taken so many L’s over the years that we kinda forgot he had bars.

 

Now that the Kylie, Chyna, Rob drama is out of his life, T-Raww is back to spitting like he use to and folks who use to hate him, love him again.

Hit the flip to check out more times Tyga’s verse was so hard, we forgot about his personal L’s.

T-Raww Back: 7 Times Tyga Rapped So Good We Forgot We Hated Him was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama during an appearance on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'
Have You Met Missy Elliott’s Funky, White Sister?
 54 mins ago
08.08.18
Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered…
 2 hours ago
08.08.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Meets The Babymama With…
 11 hours ago
08.08.18
Happy Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: 10 Wealthy…
 17 hours ago
08.08.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 18 hours ago
08.08.18
Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ &…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
Labor Day Is Looking Lit: Pusha T, Tekashi…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
10 items
10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
Ciera Rogers’ Brand Babes And Felines Just Launched…
 21 hours ago
08.08.18
Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About…
 22 hours ago
08.08.18
Throwing Hands At McDonald’s: Top Fights That Went…
 23 hours ago
08.08.18
Dog Days Cast Reveal Why People Eat After…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close