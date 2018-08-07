Dog Days Cast Reveal Why People Eat After Their Dogs

08.07.18
Dog Days has the move love you’ll see in a film all year. The film stars Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell, Adam Pally, Vanessa Hudgens and Eva Longoria along with a cast of others as it tells a story about how they all are connected. Lost dogs found and couples brought together by their pets this movie is funny and beautiful.

One of the things I noticed in the film is some of the people eat after their dogs, so I wanted to know why some people do this. It’s a funny interview. Dog Days hits theaters August 10th, 2018

Dog Days Cast Reveal Why People Eat After Their Dogs was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

