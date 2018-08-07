Jacque Reid: What Black Women Need To Know In The Work Place

08.07.18
In honor of Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Michelle Gadsen-Williams to discuss her new book CLIMB.

Williams titled the book CLIMB because the literal definition of the word climb is “to go upward.” And that’s how she would describe her career.

On average, Black women are paid 38% less than white men and 21% less than white women in the work place. There are a few ways that you can try to close that gap yourself. The easiest way is to simply, “ask for what you want.”

Mentors and sponsors are also great to have. A mentor acts as your personal trainer, they help train you and help you navigate the work place. Sponsors are in the room where the decisions are being made and they advocate for you.

Most importantly, “understand that anything is possible” and, “there’s no place for self doubt” in the workplace.

