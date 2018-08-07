Top Of The Morning: Tom Needs A New Suit

TJMS
| 08.07.18
The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is almost here! Make sure that you have all of your tickets and a clean white outfit. Tom has to go out and buy a new suit because someone (hint hint…Sherri Shepherd ) got makeup all over his other one! But you know what, that’s partially his fault! Everyone knows you can’t wear white around black women “all that Ebony Fashion Fair” will end up on your shirt.

