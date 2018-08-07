Shaun King’s Family Is Being Investigated Due To ‘A Completely Bogus False Report’

TJMS
| 08.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Last week, Shaun King shared that his family was the victim of a cruel attack. Someone filed a “completely bogus false report,” with child services. The report claims that he and his wife abandoned their children and allow them to do drugs.

King feels that whoever filed the report must be someone of power, or with connections because child services showed up at his home the same day that it was filed. And in the six days since this report was filed, the state has requested to have individual meetings with his children, as well as to speak to the kids doctors, teachers and neighbors. “This past Friday they literally showed up again,” at their house.

It doesn’t seem like they’re going to be backing off any time soon.

The Kings’ are being represented by the NYU Law School, and as grateful as they are to have representation, they are ready for this nightmare to end.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Shaun King’s Family Is Being Investigated Due To ‘A Completely Bogus False Report’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Lupita Allure Magazine BTS
Lupita Nyong’o Says Her Natural, Hair Is Frowned…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
New Bae Alert? Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating…
 4 hours ago
08.07.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Safaree Admits He Treated Lyrica To…
 12 hours ago
08.07.18
Lil Durk Drops His Steamy “Home Body” Video…
 18 hours ago
08.07.18
Viral Clip Of Black Woman Being Beat With…
 19 hours ago
08.07.18
La Flame! The First Week Sales Projections For…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Watch: Taylor Bennett Talks Coming Out And His…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Tyler, The Creator Keeps It Real About Wanting…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
9 photos
Queen Of The South: 9 Photos Of Badass…
 21 hours ago
08.06.18
If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job,…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
10 items
Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 22 hours ago
08.06.18
Estelle
Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music…
 23 hours ago
08.06.18
Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black…
 23 hours ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close