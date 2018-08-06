CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

13 College Football Players Suspended For Selling Air Jordan Sneakers

The Air Jordan 3 "UNC" was selling for as much as $2,500

2 reads
Leave a comment

There’s a good perk to being a football player at the University of North Carolina.

The school, which is outfitted by Jordan Brand, outfits all of its athletics in Jordan gear, including sneakers.

Now there’s 13 current football players for the University of North Carolina who are currently suspended for selling their Air Jordan sneakers.

RELATED: Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’

RELATED: SNEAKERBOX: Air Jordan XIII “He Got Game”

Per ESPN, the 13 players were suspended for selling a school-issued Nike Air Jordan, a secondary NCAA violation. Among those suspended four games: quarterback Chazz Surratt, starting defensive end Malik Carney, offensive lineman Brian Anderson, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker.

Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will miss two games, and quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will miss one.

The shoe, a UNC inspired Air Jordan 3, was selling for as much as $2,500.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

13 College Football Players Suspended For Selling Air Jordan Sneakers was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Lupita Allure Magazine BTS
Lupita Nyong’o Says Her Natural, Hair Is Frowned…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
New Bae Alert? Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating…
 4 hours ago
08.07.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Safaree Admits He Treated Lyrica To…
 12 hours ago
08.07.18
Lil Durk Drops His Steamy “Home Body” Video…
 18 hours ago
08.07.18
Viral Clip Of Black Woman Being Beat With…
 19 hours ago
08.07.18
La Flame! The First Week Sales Projections For…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Watch: Taylor Bennett Talks Coming Out And His…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Tyler, The Creator Keeps It Real About Wanting…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
9 photos
Queen Of The South: 9 Photos Of Badass…
 21 hours ago
08.06.18
If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job,…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
10 items
Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 22 hours ago
08.06.18
Estelle
Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music…
 23 hours ago
08.06.18
Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black…
 23 hours ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close