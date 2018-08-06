‘The Rock’ Has A Cool New Alter Ego You Haven’t Met Yet

Dwayne Johnson is a complex man—rock hard (no pun intended), but also as gentle and as loving as they come. The semi-retired wrestler loves his family, Kevin Hart, and *drumroll please*…animals!

Over the weekend, he visited the Georgia Aquarium and posted photos from the awesome experience on Instagram. You can really see the love in his eyes as he meets some beautiful sea creatures—so much so, “The Rock” has earned yet another nickname. “They call me the brown AquaMan,” he wrote under the photo above.

Hit the flip to see Dwayne have waaaay too much fun, in a super cute way, then head over to his Instagram for more.

