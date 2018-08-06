We may have given Madonna the side eye once…

Or twice.

Or many times over the years…

But that may have caused us to overlook how beautiful her young daughters have grown up to be! The Black ones.

Wonder and Amazement!! 💕💕💕 #happymothersday A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 13, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

After much criticism and struggle, Madge adopted Mercy James in 2009, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale in 2017.

They’re literally the stars of her Instagram.

Talk about “born beauty”. Hopefully the girls get into modeling soon.

Madonna’s oldest daughter Lourdes Leon is 22 now, and outchea living her best life.

#lolaleon#lourdesleon#madonna A post shared by Lola Leon (@lolas.bubble) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Which gives Madge time and energy to focus on the young ones. And we love every moment of it.

Who is Kumba……,…….😂😂😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Hit the flip to see more beautiful moments of the beautiful girls.

Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black Daughters Are Stars In The Making was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: