CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black Daughters Are Stars In The Making

1 reads
Leave a comment
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

We may have given Madonna the side eye once…

 

Or twice.

Or many times over the years…

 

But that may have caused us to overlook how beautiful her young daughters have grown up to be! The Black ones.

Wonder and Amazement!! 💕💕💕 #happymothersday

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

 

After much criticism and struggle, Madge adopted Mercy James in 2009, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale in 2017.

 

They’re literally the stars of her Instagram.

This just in…………. Breaking News 😍😍😍 #girlsjustwannahavefun

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

Talk about “born beauty”. Hopefully the girls get into modeling soon.

 

 

Madonna’s oldest daughter Lourdes Leon is 22 now, and outchea living her best life.

#lolaleon#lourdesleon#madonna

A post shared by Lola Leon (@lolas.bubble) on

 

Which gives Madge time and energy to focus on the young ones. And we love every moment of it.

Who is Kumba……,…….😂😂😂

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

Hit the flip to see more beautiful moments of the beautiful girls.

Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black Daughters Are Stars In The Making was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Lupita Allure Magazine BTS
Lupita Nyong’o Says Her Natural, Hair Is Frowned…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
New Bae Alert? Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating…
 4 hours ago
08.07.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Safaree Admits He Treated Lyrica To…
 12 hours ago
08.07.18
Lil Durk Drops His Steamy “Home Body” Video…
 18 hours ago
08.07.18
Viral Clip Of Black Woman Being Beat With…
 19 hours ago
08.07.18
La Flame! The First Week Sales Projections For…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Watch: Taylor Bennett Talks Coming Out And His…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Tyler, The Creator Keeps It Real About Wanting…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
9 photos
Queen Of The South: 9 Photos Of Badass…
 21 hours ago
08.06.18
If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job,…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
10 items
Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 22 hours ago
08.06.18
Estelle
Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music…
 23 hours ago
08.06.18
Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black…
 23 hours ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close