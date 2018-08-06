Top Of The Morning: Is Melania Switching Teams?

TJMS
| 08.06.18
Melania Trump praised LeBron James after Donald insulted him. Does this mean that she’s over his foolish ways? Is “prenup number three” looking for a way out? If so, it took her long enough. It seems like she may have been pulling away over time, she stopped holding his hand in public and watched CNN instead of Fox! Melania blink twice if you need help.

