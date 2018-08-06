Huggy Lowdown: Do It On Live TV Melania

TJMS
| 08.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

While some think Melania Trump may be trying to get out out of her marriage, Huggy isn’t buying it. If she wants us to believe that she doesn’t agree with her husband she needs to come harder than just tweeting and watching CNN. What if she took over the next press conference, “wearing a Kaepernick jersey and some bron-brons,” and divorced him on live TV? Now that would be a sight to see!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Huggy Lowdown: Do It On Live TV Melania was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
Estelle
Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
13 photos
Bomptown’s Finest: 13 Times YG’s Whoopty Style Set…
 3 hours ago
08.06.18
Hallmark's Home And Family 'Facts Of Life Reunion'
Beloved Mrs. Garrett From “Facts Of Life” Passes…
 4 hours ago
08.06.18
10 photos
The Bachelorette: 10 Times Beautiful Becca Found True…
 5 hours ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap: Tariq Is A Wannabe Drug Dealer…
 16 hours ago
08.06.18
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
Happy Birthday: The 33 Best Pics Of Barack…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
From “Cool” To “Corny”: 7 Famous Women Who…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Secure The Wig Before Attempting The #ZoomChallenge In…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
Ludacris Paid For A Stranger’s Groceries In Whole…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Deportations & Orgy Allegations: Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close