Guy’s Gripe: ‘Floss Angeles Faker Fans’

TJMS
| 08.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

You can say anything that you want about the Cowboys, and their fans will not abandon them. This is more evident than ever right now, even after what Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott said they are still standing by the boys in blue. Loyal fans get respect. Unlike these “Floss Angeles Caliphony Faker Fans!” Now that LeBron is in Los Angeles, everybody wants to be a Lakers Fan! But where were they when LaVar Ball was saying he could beat Mike with one hand? Get that fake love out of here!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy’s Gripe: ‘Floss Angeles Faker Fans’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
Estelle
Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
13 photos
Bomptown’s Finest: 13 Times YG’s Whoopty Style Set…
 3 hours ago
08.06.18
Hallmark's Home And Family 'Facts Of Life Reunion'
Beloved Mrs. Garrett From “Facts Of Life” Passes…
 4 hours ago
08.06.18
10 photos
The Bachelorette: 10 Times Beautiful Becca Found True…
 5 hours ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap: Tariq Is A Wannabe Drug Dealer…
 16 hours ago
08.06.18
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
Happy Birthday: The 33 Best Pics Of Barack…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
From “Cool” To “Corny”: 7 Famous Women Who…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Secure The Wig Before Attempting The #ZoomChallenge In…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
Ludacris Paid For A Stranger’s Groceries In Whole…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Deportations & Orgy Allegations: Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close