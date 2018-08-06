Roland Martin Asks, ‘Why Would A Black Pastor Side With Trump?’

The Black community was in an uproar after several Black pastors met with Donald Trump last week, and pastor Darrell Scott said, “Trump is the most pro black president.”

Roland Martin has the same question as many people, “why would a black pastor side with Donald Trump?”

Scott says that Donald Trump is the first president to be “proactive” in the Black community, the others were “reactive.” He claims that Trump is working on prison reform, sentencing reform and probation reform.

Martin disagrees with a number of Scott’s comments and corrects him where he is wrong. The main thing Martin wants to know is, “where is the evidence that Trump is pro Black when he refused to meet with civil rights leaders?”

