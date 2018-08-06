CLOSE
Beloved Mrs. Garrett From “Facts Of Life” Passes Away At Age Of 92

Hallmark's Home And Family 'Facts Of Life Reunion'

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Those of us who grew up during the 70s and 80s are remembering actress Charlotte Rae, who passed away at the age of 92 this past weekend.

 

 

2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet

#CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Are On Their Way To Jumping The Broom

20 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Are On Their Way To Jumping The Broom

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Are On Their Way To Jumping The Broom

#CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Are On Their Way To Jumping The Broom

[caption id="attachment_3010212" align="alignleft" width="792"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe is out there living her best life—with her fiancée, film production executive Alana Mayo, right by her side. The power couple go engaged last Thanksgiving and plan to keep their nuptials as low-key and stress-free as possible. In March, Waithe told PEOPLE that they are keeping their wedding "super small, crazy small...it’s almost like an excuse to have fun with our friends." Aww... Here's a walk down memory lane of their beautiful #BlackLove over the years.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Charlotte Rae , Facts Of Life

