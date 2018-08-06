CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Discrimination Lawsuit Against Boston Water Commission Adds To City’s Racist Reputation

The racist and misogynist work environment has allegedly gone unchecked for years.

2 reads
Leave a comment

A lawsuit that alleges a culture of racism in Boston’s Water and Sewer Commission adds credence to Boston’s reputation as the most racist city in America.

See Also: Will Closet Racism Prevent Boston From Electing First Black Mayor?

Two former employees filed the race and gender discrimination suit on Thursday, in which they give details about incidents that were routine in an environment that condoned racism and sexism for years, NBC10 reported.

That’s not surprising, given the city’s reputation. Boston, a bastion of liberalism on the political landscape, has recently had to do some soul searching about race. A Boston Globe series in 2017 examined whether the reputation is deserved, and all signs pointed to yes.

Barbara Gillis, who’s white, alleged that she was told on her first day on the job in 2013 not to sit with Black co-workers or socialize with them.

“She went to take a seat on a bench and somebody said, ‘You don’t cross the Mason-Dixon Line,’” her attorney, Nick Carter, said.

“It’s not a one-off. This is not just one bad character, this is a culture there that has persisted for years, if not decades,” her lawyer continued.

Complaining to managers made things worse. One supervisor said, “Don’t say the N-word around the girl, she’s going to cry about it,” Gillis, who was a heavy-equipment operator at the commission, detailed.

The co-plaintiff, who’s Black, recalled an incident in which a co-worker used a black marker to color a mirror on his desk and the wrote the messages “can you see me now,” “yo yo yo,” and “Run DMC.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh released a weak response to the explosive allegations, which did not include a pledge to investigate the department.

“It goes without saying that the language and actions alleged here should not be tolerated in any workplace and we hope that this is resolved as quickly as possible,” said Walsh, according to WHDH-TV.

SEE ALSO:

Dak Prescott Responds To Mural Created Of Him In The Sunken Place

Decoding Michael Jordan’s Vague Defense Of LeBron James Against Donald Trump

Therese Patricia Okoumou scales the Statue of Liberty on July 4, 2018

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

9 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

Continue reading Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

On July 4, Therese Patricia Okoumou scaled the Statue of Liberty in protest of Trump's racist immigration policies. The 44-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo  was caught on camera, creating one of many iconic images of Black women protesting in the 21st century. See the gallery of some of our favorite images.

Discrimination Lawsuit Against Boston Water Commission Adds To City’s Racist Reputation was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Lupita Allure Magazine BTS
Lupita Nyong’o Says Her Natural, Hair Is Frowned…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
New Bae Alert? Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating…
 4 hours ago
08.07.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Safaree Admits He Treated Lyrica To…
 12 hours ago
08.07.18
Lil Durk Drops His Steamy “Home Body” Video…
 18 hours ago
08.07.18
Viral Clip Of Black Woman Being Beat With…
 19 hours ago
08.07.18
La Flame! The First Week Sales Projections For…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Watch: Taylor Bennett Talks Coming Out And His…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Tyler, The Creator Keeps It Real About Wanting…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
9 photos
Queen Of The South: 9 Photos Of Badass…
 21 hours ago
08.06.18
If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job,…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
10 items
Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 22 hours ago
08.06.18
Estelle
Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music…
 23 hours ago
08.06.18
Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black…
 23 hours ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close