Travis Scott Turns Revention Center Into #Astroworld For Listening Party [PHOTOS]

Revention Center became Astroworld for one night only

How do you hold a listening party? If you’re Travis Scott, you take over a whole building.

In case you missed it… #astroworld

A post shared by Revention Music Center (@reventioncenter) on

Fans were invited out to Revention Music Center on Saturday night where they were greeted by a circus-like atmosphere. Dancers painted up, strong men, balancing acts — it looked like a full-on carnival atmosphere. Fans got free merchandise from the Astroworld collection and as the night progressed, it turned into part listening party, part concert.

For a minute, it felt like all of Houston was inside Revention Center. Scott hit the stage and performed a few select tracks from the album and even H-Town’s Don Toliver joined him on stage.

NO BYSTANDERS 🔥🚀🔥 📹: @jay_salinas23

A post shared by LA FLAME (@travyscott) on

@ItsYoungJas JUST LANDED IN #ASTROWORLD 🎢 #SICKOMODE

A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on

It was a little too lit on Saturday night. If this was a preview of an upcoming tour, Houston has the right to say, “We saw it first!” Scott and his production crew know one thing above all: always give the people a show. And hey, for a night at least, it felt like the show was 13 years in the making.

