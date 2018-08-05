In honor of the season of KUWTK airing tonight, let's take a look at how much the Kar-Jen family has changed since coming into our homes via TV 11 years ago.
CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformations Over The Decade

2 reads
Leave a comment
E! 2012 Upfront

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/E / Getty

If you’ve been Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you know how much that family’s lives have changed over the years.

 

New money, new clothes, new homes, new deals, new men, and a new hold on society.

 

In honor of the season of KUWTK airing tonight, let’s take a look at how much the Kar-Jen family has changed since coming into our homes via TV 11 years ago.

Hold on to your lace fronts. 

via GIPHY

Grand Opening Of Kardashian Khaos At The Mirage Hotel & Casino

See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

28 photos Launch gallery

See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

Continue reading See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformations Over The Decade was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hallmark's Home And Family 'Facts Of Life Reunion'
Beloved Mrs. Garrett From “Facts Of Life” Passes…
 55 mins ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap: Tariq Is A Wannabe Drug Dealer…
 13 hours ago
08.06.18
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out…
 23 hours ago
08.06.18
Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic…
 1 day ago
08.06.18
Happy Birthday: The 33 Best Pics Of Barack…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
From “Cool” To “Corny”: 7 Famous Women Who…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Secure The Wig Before Attempting The #ZoomChallenge In…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
Ludacris Paid For A Stranger’s Groceries In Whole…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Deportations & Orgy Allegations: Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie…
 2 days ago
08.06.18
Say What? Drink It With Peanuts & Other…
 3 days ago
08.06.18
Sibling Rivalry: 10 Times The Kardashians Were At…
 3 days ago
08.06.18
9 Unpopular Opinions That Will Make You Cringe
 3 days ago
08.06.18
Flashback Friday: 5 Moments From The 1995 Source…
 3 days ago
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close