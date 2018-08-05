Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy Moss’ Black Lives Matter Inspired Tie

Ray Lewis‘s invitation to the cookout was revoked many, many moons ago. But he was officially disbarred from the Black community when he claimed that he “didn’t kneel to protest. I kneeled to pray”.

The NFL Hall Of Famer was in his usual inspirational speech mode over the weekend as he was inducted to the Pro Hall Of Fame. He talked for 33 whole minutes.

But the cat must’ve gotten his tongue when fellow hall of famer, Randy Moss explained the meaning behind his powerful tie.

Lewis, who you may recall kicking it with Donald Trump earlier in his Presidency, has a history of trying to stay neutral and not make White folks mad at him. So imagine his discomfort as Moss repped the families of Tamir Rice, Eric Garner and more slain African Americans on Live TV.

Of course, Fox news tried to throw shade at Moss’ speech in comparison to Lewis’. SMH.

There are two kinds of people in the world folks.

Some are for the people. Others are for the power. Which side do you think Ray Lewis is on?

