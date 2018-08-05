Violent White Supremacist Rally Offers Preview Of What’s Ahead In DC

A white supremacist group held a rally Saturday that appeared to be a warm-up for the upcoming Unite the Right rally in the nation’s capital, which will likely recreate the violence and chaos of Charlottesville.

SEE ALSO: Will This Be Another Summer Of Violent Pro-Trump Rallies?

Police arrested at least four people allegedly involved in the clash between the right-wing extremist group Patriot Prayer USA and anti-racism counter-protesters who showed up at the rally to oppose them, KOIN-TV reported.

This comes as the Washington, D.C., chapter of Black Lives Matter organizes its counter-protest against the “White Civil Rights” rally scheduled for Aug. 12 near the White House.

In Portland, Patriot Prayer supporters and opposition protesters, many of them members of various anti-fascist organizations, stood on opposite sides of the street hurling insults, rocks and bottles at each other. Police officers in riot gear struggled to keep them separated.

WATCH: Riot police and protesters clash at far-right rally in Portland, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/Rm8hI8ZLtt — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 4, 2018

The confrontation came as white supremacy groups across the nation are preparing for a repeat of their watershed 2017 rally in Charlottesville that ended in the death of an anti-racism activist. White nationalists plan to meet in the District of Columbia days from now for Unite the Right 2, USA Today reported.

Patriot Prayer and other like-minded groups argue that they simply want to use their First Amendment right to express their view that there’s a civil right crisis in America for white people. But counter-protesters argue that the racist organizations have a different agenda.

“All of their rallies are resistance to our progress. They are not simply debates. White supremacist rallies have left a trail of blood in D.C.,” said Makia Green, an organizer with Black Lives Matter D.C., according to USA Today.

There’s a rally planned in Portland for this Saturday. We don’t want another Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/ri7xq5UfYQ — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) August 3, 2018

Indeed, white nationalist groups have shown that they’re committed to using violence to change the national landscape. There was a significant rise in violence during 2017 from neo-Nazi, KKK and other white nationalists. The number of murders by members of those groups more than doubled last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

SEE ALSO:

Sign Marking Where Emmett Till’s Body Was Found Vandalized With bullet Holes, Again

Black Woman Defends Herself In A Stand Your Ground State But Is Behind Bars

Violent White Supremacist Rally Offers Preview Of What’s Ahead In DC was originally published on newsone.com