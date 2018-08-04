Happy Birthday: The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile!

5 reads Leave a comment
The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States last January.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for those eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we’re still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.
The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile
33 photos Launch gallery
The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile
1. This is the “work is done” face.1 of 33
2. That guy should watch out, Obama’s smile is contagious!2 of 33
3. Smile, it’s a beautiful day.3 of 33
4. Obama and his smile are at it again.4 of 33
5. He’s got some great pearly whites.5 of 33
6. He has many reasons to flash his smile.6 of 33
7. *Waves to the haters.*7 of 33
8. Black tie and a smile is the best combination.8 of 33
9. Obama and Biden: Bros for life.9 of 33
10. Hesitant smile?10 of 33
11. We moved “forward” with Obama in 2012.11 of 33
12. After waving to his haters, he waved to his supporters.12 of 33
13. What’s up there? Oh, another reason to smile.13 of 33
14. Hey there, people of America!14 of 33
15. Smile, you’re on Candid Camera.15 of 33
16. Is Obama cheesy or nah?16 of 33
17. America the beautiful with Obama’s darling smile.17 of 33
18. During one of speeches, the president made sure to smile to his supporters.18 of 33
19. Bill can learn a thing or two from Obama’s smiling game.19 of 33
20. Say cheese!20 of 33
21. President Obama is happy. Shouldn’t we all feel the same?21 of 33
22. Smile!22 of 33
23. “Hey you…smile!”23 of 33
24. Let’s all be happy like the president.24 of 33
25. This is an “LOL” moment in real time.25 of 33
26. He’s not laughing at you…or is he?26 of 33
27. Smiley aren’t we?27 of 33
28. Ha!28 of 33
29. Waves and smiles.29 of 33
30. The “Oh, I see what you did there” look.30 of 33
31. Obama has plenty of reasons to smile..he has Michelle.31 of 33
32. The wind won’t break his smile.32 of 33
33. Doesn’t he have the cheesiest smile ever?33 of 33
Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation
18 photos Launch gallery
Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation
1. Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation1 of 18
2. Barack Obama Then2 of 18
3. Barack Obama Now3 of 18
4. Barack Obama Then4 of 18
5. Barack Obama Now5 of 18
6. Barack Obama Then6 of 18
7. Barack Obama Now7 of 18
8. Barack Obama Then8 of 18
9. Barack Obama Now9 of 18
10. Barack Obama Then10 of 18
11. Barack Obama Now11 of 18
12. Barack Obama Then12 of 18
13. Barack Obama Now13 of 18
14. Barack Obama Then14 of 18
15. Barack Obama Now15 of 18
16. Barack Obama Then16 of 18
17. Barack Obama Now17 of 18
18. Barack Obama Then18 of 18
Latest…
- Michelle Obama Has A New Project And She Needs Our Help
- Beloved Mrs. Garrett From “Facts Of Life” Passes Away At Age Of 92
- Video: Angry Dad Goes After Man Recording Up Womens’ Skirts In Target
- You Could Earn $10,000 To Eat Barbecue At Different Cities Across The Country
Happy Birthday: The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile! was originally published on kissrichmond.com
comments – add yours