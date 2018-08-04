Happy Birthday: The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile!

The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States last January.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for those eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we’re still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.

The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile 33 photos Launch gallery The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile 1. This is the “work is done” face. 1 of 33 2. That guy should watch out, Obama’s smile is contagious! 2 of 33 3. Smile, it’s a beautiful day. 3 of 33 4. Obama and his smile are at it again. 4 of 33 5. He’s got some great pearly whites. 5 of 33 6. He has many reasons to flash his smile. 6 of 33 7. *Waves to the haters.* 7 of 33 8. Black tie and a smile is the best combination. 8 of 33 9. Obama and Biden: Bros for life. 9 of 33 10. Hesitant smile? 10 of 33 11. We moved “forward” with Obama in 2012. 11 of 33 12. After waving to his haters, he waved to his supporters. 12 of 33 13. What’s up there? Oh, another reason to smile. 13 of 33 14. Hey there, people of America! 14 of 33 15. Smile, you’re on Candid Camera. 15 of 33 16. Is Obama cheesy or nah? 16 of 33 17. America the beautiful with Obama’s darling smile. 17 of 33 18. During one of speeches, the president made sure to smile to his supporters. 18 of 33 19. Bill can learn a thing or two from Obama’s smiling game. 19 of 33 20. Say cheese! 20 of 33 21. President Obama is happy. Shouldn’t we all feel the same? 21 of 33 22. Smile! 22 of 33 23. “Hey you…smile!” 23 of 33 24. Let’s all be happy like the president. 24 of 33 25. This is an “LOL” moment in real time. 25 of 33 26. He’s not laughing at you…or is he? 26 of 33 27. Smiley aren’t we? 27 of 33 28. Ha! 28 of 33 29. Waves and smiles. 29 of 33 30. The “Oh, I see what you did there” look. 30 of 33 31. Obama has plenty of reasons to smile..he has Michelle. 31 of 33 32. The wind won’t break his smile. 32 of 33 33. Doesn’t he have the cheesiest smile ever? 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile Happy Birthday to the only POTUS we acknowledge.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation 18 photos Launch gallery Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation 1. Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation 1 of 18 2. Barack Obama Then 2 of 18 3. Barack Obama Now 3 of 18 4. Barack Obama Then 4 of 18 5. Barack Obama Now 5 of 18 6. Barack Obama Then 6 of 18 7. Barack Obama Now 7 of 18 8. Barack Obama Then 8 of 18 9. Barack Obama Now 9 of 18 10. Barack Obama Then 10 of 18 11. Barack Obama Now 11 of 18 12. Barack Obama Then 12 of 18 13. Barack Obama Now 13 of 18 14. Barack Obama Then 14 of 18 15. Barack Obama Now 15 of 18 16. Barack Obama Then 16 of 18 17. Barack Obama Now 17 of 18 18. Barack Obama Then 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation

Latest…

Happy Birthday: The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Gorgeous Smile! was originally published on kissrichmond.com