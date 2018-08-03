Tonya Banks Talks Building Her Brand Beyond ‘Little Women L.A.’

08.03.18
You may know her from Little Women L.A. or one of her businesses, but one thing is for sure, Tonya Banks is about her business.

Banks is a reality TV star, comedian and entrepreneur. She has created her own athletic clothing line called Boss Body and, most recently, a high-end blend of red wine, L’Tonya Renee. Like anyone else, she has hit a few bumps in the road while creating her businesses. Boss Body took about three years to get right, which is why, “you have to have a passion,” for whatever business you’re trying to create.

Everything requires a lot of work, and you have to learn to delegate, she said. The biggest mistake I made was, “trying to do everything by myself.”

You can shop her products here.

