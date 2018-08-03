CLOSE
TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Bass Reeves

3 reads
Leave a comment

The story of Bass Reeves and the legend that he is the inspiration for The Lone Ranger character isn’t too far of a stretch, although largely unconfirmed. What is known is that Reeves was the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi and a bullet-dodging lawman who became larger than life.

Reeves was born into slavery in July 1838 in Crawford County, Arkansas. He and his family were owned by a state legislator who later moved to Grayson County, Texas. The owner’s son possibly owned Reeves, who allegedly beat up the son after a card game and escaped into the Indian Territory where he learned the languages of the Cherokee, Seminole, and Creek Indian tribes.

Because of those language skills, Reeves was hired as a marshal and ordered to police the Western District of Arkansas. Prior to police work, Reeves returned to his home state to become a farmer and had 11 children with his first wife, Nellie Jennie. Reeves was later reassigned as a marshal to Paris, Texas and then again the dangerous Indian Territory.

Several attempts were made on his life and marshals often lost their lives in the territory in their fight to clamp down on criminal activity. Reeves was a legendary crime-fighter who reportedly shot dead 14 people in self-defense although some accounts believe those numbers may have been higher. By his own accounts, Reeves arrested over 3,000 people.

The Lone Ranger connection has been a persistent rumor over the years but no historical evidence of this fact exists. However, some speculate that the Lone Ranger comparison happened because of historian Art T. Burton’s claim that Reeves was the closest thing to the fictional character in Burton’s 2006 book, “Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves.”

Reeves remained a lawman for many years and at the age of 68, he became an officer for the Muskogee Police Department in Oklahoma, retiring due to illness at the age of 70. He passed at the age of 71 due to Bright’s Disease in 1910.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Little Known Black History Fact: Bass Reeves was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Bass Reeves

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Singing Athletes: These Sportsmen Will Serenade You With…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
Don’t Want Kids? This Adorable Clip Will Change…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 2 days ago
08.01.18
Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
Choreographer ‘Hollywood’ Talks Working With Diddy, Artistry &…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
From Rape To Healthy Sex: 9 Revelations From…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
Tune In: Big Bird & Oscar The Grouch…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
If Your Cousin Isn’t Blessing You Like The…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
Whaaa? Child Actor Is Put In Blackface In…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
Model Tyson Beckford Begins Celebrity Guest Host In Residency With The Chippendales At The Rio In Las Vegas
Tyson Beckford Tried To Shade Kim Kardashian On…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
Thick Rihanna Might Not Be Sticking Around Much…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Valentine’s Day Brings Doubt And…
 2 days ago
08.01.18
VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had…
 2 days ago
08.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close