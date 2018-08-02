CLOSE
Omarosa Describes The Moment She Realized Trump Was On The ‘Mental Decline’

An excerpt of Omarosa's book has been released.

Omarosa Manigault Newman is no longer Donald Trump’s sidekick: She is ready to blab like everyone else in the Trump administration. Her vessel for “gibberish” is the book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which drops on August 14 and is published by Gallery Books. The reality star claimed Trump is on the “mental decline” in an exclusive excerpt from DailyMail.com.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Omarosa described watching Trump’s interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt last May.

“While watching the interview I realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain. His mental decline could not be denied,” she wrote. “Many didn’t notice it as keenly as I did because I knew him way back when. They thought Trump was being Trump, off the cuff. But I knew something wasn’t right.”

She continued, “Throughout this erratic and contradictory interview, I kept thinking, ‘Oh no! Oh no! This is bad! Donald rambled. He spoke gibberish. He contradicted himself from one sentence to the next. Hope [Hicks, then communications director] had gone over the briefing with him a dozen times hitting the key point that he had fired Comey based on the recommendation by the DOJ which the vice president and other surrogates had been reinforcing for days.”

It took Omarosa until last May to realize Donald Trump was on the mental decline? If this is an example of a “juicy” revelation, then this book will certainly be a flop.

Omarosa Describes The Moment She Realized Trump Was On The ‘Mental Decline’ was originally published on newsone.com

