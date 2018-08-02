CLOSE
Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny In Regards To Loving Ciara

Slim doesn't really think Russ is corny

Slim Thug got the internet goin’ crazy.

Ahead of his 20th anniversary concert Friday, Slim stopped by The Morning Show to discuss not just the show but plenty of topics on his mind. The one that has everybody weighing in? His thoughts on Ciara and Russell Wilson.

“Do a woman who used to talk to Future really want a Russell Wilson?” Thug asked the MHMS crew. “I don’t believe it I think it’s all for financial stability.”

He continued, “No hate, I bought his shoes the other day … I’m just saying I have no personal issue with him, or her, God Bless them. He’s just a corny dude, ain’t nothing wrong with it. I ain’t gonna say corny cause that’s hatin’ but he’s just like a square…I don’t believe a girl coming from a street dude could even adapt to that.”

Well, you know what happens when the internet gets a hold of something. They get relentless. Soon Slim found himself on The Shade Room and all other kinds of spots that celebs get dragged at.

Slim later apologized to Russell for calling him corny but yeah, everybody went in on Slim. The only point he was trying to make, “Can a woman who is attracted to a bad boy … can she switch it up to a clean cut dude?”

See Slim’s apology below.

Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny In Regards To Loving Ciara was originally published on theboxhouston.com

