CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Stay Generous: YG Donates $150,000 Girl Code LA, To Funding A Coding Program For Young Women

Rappers giving back is nothing new

0 reads
Leave a comment
YG

Source: Getty Images / Getty

YG is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated album Stay Dangerous, but that doesn’t mean that the Bompton native doesn’t have a little time to give back to his community. Ahead of his upcoming release, Mr. 400 made a sizable donation to help young women interested in coding have a competitive edge in the rising industry.

On Wednesday, the rapper donated $150,000 to start-up company Girl Code LA, which works to develop more opportunities for female coders.

TMZ caught up with YG during the ceremony to learn more about his charitable donation. “I’m ’bout to go give this big check away to Girl Code,” he said. “I got a daughter. I’m practicing on how to be a good dad right now. This for the G Code.”

Founded by entrepreneur Dez White, Girl Code LA aims to help young women build knowledge in computer science, business and software engineering. Participants also can develop career road maps through seminars, classes and hands-on training.

His good deed wasn’t only about his monetary donation, though, YG also held a mentoring session with the young coders, where he discussed the importance of exploring nontraditional career paths. He also reportedly gifted all the young coders with Beats By Dre headphones.

Shoutout to YG for the generosity!

Stay Generous: YG Donates $150,000 Girl Code LA, To Funding A Coding Program For Young Women was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Stay Generous: YG Donates $150,000 Girl Code LA, To Funding A Coding Program For Young Women

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shiggy, LaLa Anthony, Big Freedia & More Star…
 13 hours ago
08.03.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 15 hours ago
08.03.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 17 hours ago
08.03.18
Watch: Dot Da Genius Walks Us Through The…
 18 hours ago
08.03.18
Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q’s Album…
 18 hours ago
08.03.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 18 hours ago
08.03.18
Watch: Action Bronson Takes Us On A Tattoo…
 19 hours ago
08.03.18
Stay Generous: YG Donates $150,000 Girl Code LA,…
 19 hours ago
08.03.18
#TeamBeautiful Is Attending The UNCF Summer Benefit And…
 19 hours ago
08.03.18
ICYMI: NYC Will No longer Prosecute People For…
 21 hours ago
08.03.18
6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without…
 1 day ago
08.03.18
Singing Athletes: These Sportsmen Will Serenade You With…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
Don’t Want Kids? This Adorable Clip Will Change…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close