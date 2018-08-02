YG is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated album Stay Dangerous, but that doesn’t mean that the Bompton native doesn’t have a little time to give back to his community. Ahead of his upcoming release, Mr. 400 made a sizable donation to help young women interested in coding have a competitive edge in the rising industry.

On Wednesday, the rapper donated $150,000 to start-up company Girl Code LA, which works to develop more opportunities for female coders.

TMZ caught up with YG during the ceremony to learn more about his charitable donation. “I’m ’bout to go give this big check away to Girl Code,” he said. “I got a daughter. I’m practicing on how to be a good dad right now. This for the G Code.”

Founded by entrepreneur Dez White, Girl Code LA aims to help young women build knowledge in computer science, business and software engineering. Participants also can develop career road maps through seminars, classes and hands-on training.

His good deed wasn’t only about his monetary donation, though, YG also held a mentoring session with the young coders, where he discussed the importance of exploring nontraditional career paths. He also reportedly gifted all the young coders with Beats By Dre headphones.

Shoutout to YG for the generosity!

Stay Generous: YG Donates $150,000 Girl Code LA, To Funding A Coding Program For Young Women was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

