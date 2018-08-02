CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Action Bronson Takes Us On A Tattoo Tour Through Some Of His Favorite Ink

The reason he got his first tattoo is heart-warming

0 reads
Leave a comment
Reading Festival 2013 - Day 2

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Action Bronson‘s body is absolutely covered in tattoos, and earlier this week, the Queens rapper sat down with GQ to give an intimate tour of some of his favorite ink.

Bronsolino gave us a look at his very first tattoo, which was his daughter’s name on his chest–also revealing that he didn’t go crazy with the rest of his tattoos until four or five years ago. The rapper also showed off one of his newest pieces, which is an enormous piece on the back of his skull. The man has never claimed to be subtle.

One of Action’s favorites? Barry Bonds’ MLB stats from his famous 2011 season. According to the F**k, That’s Delicious host, the numbers motivate him. “It’s just in remembrance of me always having to be a beast,” he said.

 

Watch: Action Bronson Takes Us On A Tattoo Tour Through Some Of His Favorite Ink was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Action Bronson Takes Us On A Tattoo Tour Through Some Of His Favorite Ink

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shiggy, LaLa Anthony, Big Freedia & More Star…
 13 hours ago
08.03.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 15 hours ago
08.03.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 17 hours ago
08.03.18
Watch: Dot Da Genius Walks Us Through The…
 18 hours ago
08.03.18
Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q’s Album…
 18 hours ago
08.03.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 18 hours ago
08.03.18
Watch: Action Bronson Takes Us On A Tattoo…
 19 hours ago
08.03.18
Stay Generous: YG Donates $150,000 Girl Code LA,…
 19 hours ago
08.03.18
#TeamBeautiful Is Attending The UNCF Summer Benefit And…
 19 hours ago
08.03.18
ICYMI: NYC Will No longer Prosecute People For…
 21 hours ago
08.03.18
6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without…
 1 day ago
08.03.18
Singing Athletes: These Sportsmen Will Serenade You With…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
Don’t Want Kids? This Adorable Clip Will Change…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close