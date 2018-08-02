CLOSE
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments That’ll Get You In Good Spirits

Happy Birthday and Rest in Peace.

Camps Giving 2015 Hosted by Kenny Burns

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Had his life not been violently ended two years ago, Bankroll Fresh would’ve been 31 today. The Atlanta rapper was shot at Street Execs studio after an altercation with a former friend erupted into gunfire. Fresh later died at a local hospital, with the friend—fellow ATL rapper No Plug—claiming he shot Fresh in self-defense.

Today we celebrate his life with a few happier memories. Plus, click here to see his final moments for yourself.

