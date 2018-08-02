CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q’s Album Is “90 to 95 % done”

This is exciting news for Schoolboy Q fans

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 12, 2016

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty

Almost a full year after Schoolboy Q himself announced via Twitter that his next album was 90% complete, TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced on the same platform that Q’s next album is now actually 90 to 95% complete.

Top offered a progress report for fans on Tuesday in response to one supporter quipping about Quincy’s previous tweets. Back in September of 2017, the “Blank Face” rapper tweeted, “I said once my album 90% done I was going back 2 da gym…. well I’m back!!!”

The Top Dawg-in-chief called last fall’s proclamation to be “fake news,” and when he was asked about the “real news,” he replied, “90 to 95 % done.” So….we’re getting somewhere.

Schoolboy himself commented on his album being somewhat close to release at TDE’s Championship Tour stop in Atlanta back in May, saying his album was next in the lineup after Jay Rock‘s–which dropped June 15.

Q dropped his last full-length project Blank Face LP in July 2016.

Hopefully, the final 5% of his album completion comes sooner that later. We’re ready for a new Quincy album before 2018’s end.

Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q’s Album Is “90 to 95 % done” was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q’s Album Is “90 to 95 % done”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shiggy, LaLa Anthony, Big Freedia & More Star…
 13 hours ago
08.03.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 15 hours ago
08.03.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 17 hours ago
08.03.18
Watch: Dot Da Genius Walks Us Through The…
 18 hours ago
08.03.18
Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q’s Album…
 18 hours ago
08.03.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 18 hours ago
08.03.18
Watch: Action Bronson Takes Us On A Tattoo…
 19 hours ago
08.03.18
Stay Generous: YG Donates $150,000 Girl Code LA,…
 19 hours ago
08.03.18
#TeamBeautiful Is Attending The UNCF Summer Benefit And…
 19 hours ago
08.03.18
ICYMI: NYC Will No longer Prosecute People For…
 21 hours ago
08.03.18
6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without…
 1 day ago
08.03.18
Singing Athletes: These Sportsmen Will Serenade You With…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
Don’t Want Kids? This Adorable Clip Will Change…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 2 days ago
08.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close