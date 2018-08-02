CLOSE
Watch: Dot Da Genius Walks Us Through The Making Of Kid Cudi’s Famous “Day ‘N’ Nite”

Get an inside look at how this infectious beat was created

Kid Cudi’s 2008 debut single “Day ‘N’ Nite” still remains his highest charting song to this day, having peaked at Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. A standout from the Ohio rapper’s mixtape A Kid Named Cudi, the infectious song also served as the lead single from his debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

The track features co-production from Cudi’s longtime friend a collaborator, Dot Da Genius–who continues to collaborate with Cudi to this day, having worked on 2018’s Kids See Ghosts.

Peep the latest episode of Genius‘ series Deconstructed below to catch Dot taking us through the creative process of making “Day ‘N’ Night” from start to finish.

 

