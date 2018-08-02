Morning Minute: Trump Obstruction

Trump and his entire team have tried just about everything to stop the investigation into Trump’s relationship with Russia. Trump ordered Mueller to stop the investigation into the relationship, that’s super illegal. It’s a clear obstruction of justice. In this must hear rap Chris Paul breaks down the foolishness going on in Trump’s White House and calls him on his lies.

