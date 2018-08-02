Poll Numbers Are Out For Ayanna Pressley, As Her Long Shot Campaign Lands Another Huge Endorsement

A new poll shows that Ayanna Pressley is still the underdog in her Massachusetts congressional campaign, but she has picked up another huge endorsement.

See Also: Black Women Candidates Could Keep Winning Streak Alive Despite Lack Of Support From Democrats

Pressley trailed 10-term Democrat Rep. Mike Capuano by 13 percent ahead of their Sept. 4 primary election, Politico reported on Thursday.

The poll of likely Democratic primary voters, conducted July 27-29 by WBUR-FM and MassINC Polling Group, gave Capuano 48 percent of the vote to 34 percent for Pressley. It showed that poll numbers have held steady since February. Unsurprisingly, much of Pressley’s support comes from younger voters of color, while older white voters are flocking to the congressman’s camp.

Despite trailing in the polls, a national spotlight is on this race because Pressley could possibly pull out a surprise victory by riding the wave of energy fueling Black female candidates and young progressives in 2018 primaries.

Establishment Black Democrats are solidly backing the 66-year-old white incumbent candidate. However, Pressley, who was the first Black woman to serve on the Boston City Council, continued to land big endorsements that could propel her to victory.

Maura Healey, Massachusetts’ influential attorney general, announced Monday (July 30) that she is backing Pressley in the primary.

“Long before I ever thought of running for office, Ayanna Pressley and I worked together on issues that strike at the core of who we are as a city and a state and reflect the progress we still need to make,” Healey tweeted.

Today, I’m endorsing @AyannaPressley to be the next Congresswoman representing my district, the historic 7th District of Massachusetts. For me, this isn’t political, it’s personal. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/1dXtQn4kWj — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) July 30, 2018

Pressley landed another major endorsement in June. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced her support for Pressley on the night of her upset primary victory over longtime New York Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley. Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the leading voices of the party’s progressive wing.

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Video Of Trump-Supporting Football Player Saying Racist Slur May Lead To Protest

Gas Mart Stores Address Mistreatment Of Black Community After Video Ignited Protests

Poll Numbers Are Out For Ayanna Pressley, As Her Long Shot Campaign Lands Another Huge Endorsement was originally published on newsone.com