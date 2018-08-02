John Gray Explains Why He Went To Meeting With Trump Yesterday

John Gray attended the meeting yesterday with President Trump and other inner-city pastors. And people felt some kind of way about his attendance.

Read More: Ummmm….Pastor Claims Trump Is Most “Pro-Black” President Of Our Lifetime

John Gray told us on Sunday that the church needed a new air unit. He said it costs $800,000. Two weeks ago the church needed $75,000 for an audio board. It all makes sense now. He really went half on the baby with Tr*mp for a check. https://t.co/S3h3EdWQew — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) August 2, 2018

I can no longer listen to Pastor John Gray after today.. smh 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Tameka King-Durham (@TamekaKingDurh1) August 1, 2018

We need names of all the pastors that was in this meeting I am already shocked and disappointed that John Gray was a part of this circus. — Will Thomas (@no1important701) August 1, 2018

So, John Gray took to social media to explain his presence at the meeting.

10 James Baldwin Quotes That Still Rang True Today 10 photos Launch gallery 10 James Baldwin Quotes That Still Rang True Today 1. “You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read.” 1 of 10 2. “You have to decide who you are, and force the world to deal with you, not with its idea of you.” 2 of 10 3. “Those who say it can’t be done are usually interrupted by others doing it.” 3 of 10 4. “Everybody’s journey is individual. If you fall in love with a boy, you fall in love with a boy.” 4 of 10 5. “To be a negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time.” 5 of 10 6. “Ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.” 6 of 10 7. “Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does.” 7 of 10 8. “I was not born to be what someone said I was. I was not born to be defined by someone else.” 8 of 10 9. “I’ve always believed that you can think positive just as well as you can think negative.” 9 of 10 10. “The price one pays for pursuing any profession, or calling, is an intimate knowledge of its ugly side” 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 James Baldwin Quotes That Still Rang True Today 10 James Baldwin Quotes That Still Rang True Today

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark