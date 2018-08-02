NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K A Month In Child Support

Blake Griffin‘s child support payments have got everyone in arms.

The Detroit Piston, who signed a five-year $173 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers last June before he was traded to Detroit has been ordered to pay $258,000 a month in child support to ex Brynn Cameron. The total comes out to $3 million per year and around $55 MILLION for 18 years.

The couple has two children together, sons Ford, 5, and Finn, 2.

Cameron and Griffin have been embroiled in a nasty feud ever since Cameron alleged that Griffin broke off their engagement to begin dating Kendall Jenner. Jenner and Griffin have since split and she’s moved on to current NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons.

In court documents, Cameron claimed Griffin booted her and their two children, Ford, 5, and Finn, 2 from his $12 million Pacific Palisades mansion. In a January declaration, Cameron said she was “reduced to being homeless,” and only had $100 in her personal bank account.

The pair are now involved in a civil suit set to be heard in February 2019.

