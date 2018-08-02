Ummmm….Pastor Claims Trump Is Most “Pro-Black” President Of Our Lifetime

0 reads Leave a comment
Breaking news: Pastor Darrel Scott claims that Donald Trump is the most pro-Black President of our lifetime and then went on to criticize Obama. This all happened yesterday as Trump met with his National Diversity Coalition, comprised of 20 inner-city pastors.
Slayed To Smithereens: Celebs Showed Out For Bossip’s ‘Best Dressed List’ Party
23 photos Launch gallery
Slayed To Smithereens: Celebs Showed Out For Bossip’s ‘Best Dressed List’ Party
1. Apryl Jones served lace see-through realness1 of 23
2. JuJu was flawless, per usual2 of 23
3. Veronica Vega was pretty in platinum & pink3 of 23
4. Ageless beauties Golden Brooks and Elise Neal came through drippin’4 of 23
5. Somaya Reece, is that you?5 of 23
6. Angel Brinks gave us a major thigh moment6 of 23
7. Vanessa Simmons made a rare red carpet appearance7 of 23
8. Jade Novah never misses a moment to slay8 of 23
9. Eric Bellinger was nominated for Soulful Style King9 of 23
10. Dj Kiss was nominated for Best DJ Diva10 of 23
11. Lauren Govan hit the red carpet in this heat defying get up11 of 23
12. Asiah Collins and her shades came through12 of 23
13. Saha Gates flaunted her thicky-ness on the carpet13 of 23
14. Mo & Kita stopped by in their Summer best14 of 23
15. Kenny Lattimore and Terrell Owens represented for the mens15 of 23
16. Oh, Hi Tamala Jones!16 of 23
17. Honey Boo Boo, a slim Mama June and We TV President Marc Juris attended the festivities17 of 23
18. Heeey, Milan!18 of 23
19. Kleo Thomas showed love19 of 23
20. Telli Swift was White Hot on the carpet20 of 23
21. Farrah Abraham was there, giving face21 of 23
22. Darius McCrary stopped by22 of 23
23. Tanjereen Thomas was in attendance23 of 23
