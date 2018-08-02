CLOSE
Ummmm….Pastor Claims Trump Is Most “Pro-Black” President Of Our Lifetime

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Breaking news: Pastor Darrel Scott claims that Donald Trump is the most pro-Black President of our lifetime and then went on to criticize Obama. This all happened yesterday as Trump met with his National Diversity Coalition, comprised of 20 inner-city pastors.

 

 

 

