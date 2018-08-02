Ummmm….Pastor Claims Trump Is Most “Pro-Black” President Of Our Lifetime

Breaking news: Pastor Darrel Scott claims that Donald Trump is the most pro-Black President of our lifetime and then went on to criticize Obama. This all happened yesterday as Trump met with his National Diversity Coalition, comprised of 20 inner-city pastors.

.@PastorDScott tells Trump he is “the most pro-black president” in history and not one black preacher challenges such utter tomfoolery. The coonery today was real. pic.twitter.com/mSawN2fyoz — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 2, 2018

Slayed To Smithereens: Celebs Showed Out For Bossip’s ‘Best Dressed List’ Party 23 photos Launch gallery Slayed To Smithereens: Celebs Showed Out For Bossip’s ‘Best Dressed List’ Party 1. Apryl Jones served lace see-through realness 1 of 23 2. JuJu was flawless, per usual 2 of 23 3. Veronica Vega was pretty in platinum & pink 3 of 23 4. Ageless beauties Golden Brooks and Elise Neal came through drippin’ 4 of 23 5. Somaya Reece, is that you? 5 of 23 6. Angel Brinks gave us a major thigh moment 6 of 23 7. Vanessa Simmons made a rare red carpet appearance 7 of 23 8. Jade Novah never misses a moment to slay 8 of 23 9. Eric Bellinger was nominated for Soulful Style King 9 of 23 10. Dj Kiss was nominated for Best DJ Diva 10 of 23 11. Lauren Govan hit the red carpet in this heat defying get up 11 of 23 12. Asiah Collins and her shades came through 12 of 23 13. Saha Gates flaunted her thicky-ness on the carpet 13 of 23 14. Mo & Kita stopped by in their Summer best 14 of 23 15. Kenny Lattimore and Terrell Owens represented for the mens 15 of 23 16. Oh, Hi Tamala Jones! 16 of 23 17. Honey Boo Boo, a slim Mama June and We TV President Marc Juris attended the festivities 17 of 23 18. Heeey, Milan! 18 of 23 19. Kleo Thomas showed love 19 of 23 20. Telli Swift was White Hot on the carpet 20 of 23 21. Farrah Abraham was there, giving face 21 of 23 22. Darius McCrary stopped by 22 of 23 23. Tanjereen Thomas was in attendance 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Slayed To Smithereens: Celebs Showed Out For Bossip’s ‘Best Dressed List’ Party Slayed To Smithereens: Celebs Showed Out For Bossip’s ‘Best Dressed List’ Party "You Wasn't There!"- Cam'ron voice

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark