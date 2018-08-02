Black Girl Problems: ‘Down Like A Bad Credit Score’

TJMS
| 08.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Do your man’s health problems affect your love life? If your man has health issues like, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes, it can affect his, “he stick.” Kym and Torrie have noticed that men want to take care of their other issues, like hair loss, but try to ignore this their sexual issues. They insist that there is no shame in popping a little blue pill, this issue has to be addressed. Tell your man to take his butt to the doctor!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Girl Problems: ‘Down Like A Bad Credit Score’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Black Girl Problems: ‘Down Like A Bad Credit Score’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Singing Athletes: These Sportsmen Will Serenade You With…
 17 hours ago
08.02.18
Don’t Want Kids? This Adorable Clip Will Change…
 17 hours ago
08.02.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 18 hours ago
08.02.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 18 hours ago
08.01.18
Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To…
 19 hours ago
08.02.18
Choreographer ‘Hollywood’ Talks Working With Diddy, Artistry &…
 20 hours ago
08.02.18
From Rape To Healthy Sex: 9 Revelations From…
 21 hours ago
08.02.18
Tune In: Big Bird & Oscar The Grouch…
 22 hours ago
08.02.18
If Your Cousin Isn’t Blessing You Like The…
 22 hours ago
08.02.18
Whaaa? Child Actor Is Put In Blackface In…
 22 hours ago
08.02.18
Model Tyson Beckford Begins Celebrity Guest Host In Residency With The Chippendales At The Rio In Las Vegas
Tyson Beckford Tried To Shade Kim Kardashian On…
 23 hours ago
08.02.18
Thick Rihanna Might Not Be Sticking Around Much…
 24 hours ago
08.02.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Valentine’s Day Brings Doubt And…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close