Do your man’s health problems affect your love life? If your man has health issues like, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes, it can affect his, “he stick.” Kym and Torrie have noticed that men want to take care of their other issues, like hair loss, but try to ignore this their sexual issues. They insist that there is no shame in popping a little blue pill, this issue has to be addressed. Tell your man to take his butt to the doctor!

Black Girl Problems: ‘Down Like A Bad Credit Score’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

