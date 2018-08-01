The Rock can literally do no wrong in some people’s eyes.

The wrestler turned actor is always in the news spreading positivity or helping someone out, with a huge smile on his face.

Dwayne Johnson kept his clean legacy going earlier this week when he surprised his stuntman (who’s also his cousin) with a brand new ride.

Get you some cuzzo’s like The Rock. Hit the flip to check out more celebrity cousins.

via GIPHY

If Your Cousin Isn’t Blessing You Like The Rock Did His, You Need New Cousins was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: