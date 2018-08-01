CLOSE
If Your Cousin Isn’t Blessing You Like The Rock Did His, You Need New Cousins

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) poses for photographers during the premiere of the movie 'Fast and Furious 5'

Source: Getty

The Rock can literally do no wrong in some people’s eyes. 

 

The wrestler turned actor is always in the news spreading positivity or helping someone out, with a huge smile on his face.

 

Dwayne Johnson kept his clean legacy going earlier this week when he surprised his stuntman (who’s also his cousin) with a brand new ride.

SURPRISE! I love handing over keys🔑🎁 I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors. All done with one goal in mind – deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you’ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that’s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll 🤟🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

Get you some cuzzo’s like The Rock. Hit the flip to check out more celebrity cousins.

