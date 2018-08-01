There have been more warnings issued for certain beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products might be contaminated with cyclospora. The products are sold by grocery stores including Kroger, Trader Joe‘s and Walgreen’s. And on top of this, one of Tom’s favorite restaurants, Chipotle has made customers in Ohio ill. What is safe to eat?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Top Of The Morning: What Can We Eat?! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: