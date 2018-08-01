CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

DA Reportedly Drops Charges Against Black Activist Gloria Merriweather

"The fight isn't over," activist group said.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg district attorney in North Carolina voluntarily dropped charges against Gloria Merriweather related to protesting the 2016 police killing of Keith Lamont Scott, according to a Facebook post from Charlotte Uprising, where Merriweather is an organizer.

NewsOne contacted the DA’s office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

See Also: Everything We Know So Far About The Charlotte Shooting

Authorities had charged Merriweather with a felony for inciting a riot and misdemeanor assault on a government official during a demonstration, the Charlotte Observer reported. But many contended that her prosecution was an attempt to cover up the police killing of an activist that Merriweather witnessed, as well as a broader attempt to silence protests.

“Though Glo’s charges have been dropped, the fight isn’t over. Coping with witnessing police murder and then having one’s freedom threatened for talking about it weighs on the spirit, quite heavily,” Charlotte Uprising’s statement said.

The charges against Merriweather stem from mass protests on the streets of downtown Charlotte in 2016 against the police-involved shooting of Scott. Ultimately, authorities determined that Officer Brentley Vinson was justified in shooting Scott in an apartment complex parking lot.

During the demonstrations, protester Justin Carr was fatally shot near a hotel. The police charged Rayquan Borum with murder for Carr’s death.

Charlotte Uprising believe a police officer killed Carr and authorities framed Borum. Authorities also setup Merriweather after she became “extremely vocal and adamant about the fact that it was indeed the police” who killed Carr, the organization asserts. Merriweather has been fighting the charges against her and advocating for Borum.

SEE ALSO:

Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who Said He And Beyoncé ‘Turned Their Back On Social Responsibility’

Safeway Employees Call The Police On A Black Woman Feeding The Homeless

DA Reportedly Drops Charges Against Black Activist Gloria Merriweather was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading DA Reportedly Drops Charges Against Black Activist Gloria Merriweather

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Model Tyson Beckford Begins Celebrity Guest Host In Residency With The Chippendales At The Rio In Las Vegas
Tyson Beckford Tried To Shade Kim Kardashian On…
 2 hours ago
08.01.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Valentine’s Day Brings Doubt And…
 12 hours ago
08.01.18
VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had…
 14 hours ago
08.01.18
Oop: Princess Love Wasn’t Having It With Sonya…
 18 hours ago
08.01.18
Camyonce Vs. Rolling Ray Might Be The Wildest…
 18 hours ago
08.01.18
15 items
The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation Teaches…
 19 hours ago
07.31.18
Okaaay: Man Changes His Gender To Female To…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
#MelaniaTheMeme: Melania Trump Is Being Meme’d Again, This…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
21 Savage To Host His Annual Issa Back…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Duane Martin Wants Spousal Support From Tisha Campbell-Martin
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
8 photos
Funny AF: Photo Of Melania Trump Gardening Gets…
 21 hours ago
07.31.18
10 items
10 Black Photographers Vogue Should’ve Called To Shoot…
 22 hours ago
07.31.18
Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video…
 1 day ago
07.31.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce Granted Unprecedented Control Over Vogue Shoot; Hires…
 1 day ago
07.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close