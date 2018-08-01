Video Of Jordan High School Student Athlete Making Racist And  Sexist Remarks Being Investigated

A video of a Jordan High School student athlete showed up on social media showing the athlete making racist and sexist comments. Now Durham Public Schools and Jordan High School are conducting an investigating.

There are two people shown in the video but only one person speaks. The recording is 10 seconds long. The student on video uses the N-word at the end of the video and makes several references to President Donald Trump.

SoURCE: wral.com

