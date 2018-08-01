CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Man Charged With Scamming Durham County Elderly Citizens

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hand of man holding stack of US dollars

Source: Arman Zhenikeyev – professional photographer from Kazakhstan / Getty

According to the sheriff’s office a man using a fake name scammed elderly citizens of Durham County out of thousands of dollars.  Millard Fillmore Smith IV would go  door to door throughout the county and ask elderly homeowners if they needed work down on their driveways.  Poice believe Smith introduced himself as “Jack Tuttle.”

Smith placed in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of exploitation of the elderly. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scan by Smith or has additional information on the case can call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 919-560-7151.

Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: newsobserver.com

Man Charged With Scamming Durham County Elderly Citizens was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Man Charged With Scamming Durham County Elderly Citizens

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Model Tyson Beckford Begins Celebrity Guest Host In Residency With The Chippendales At The Rio In Las Vegas
Tyson Beckford Tried To Shade Kim Kardashian On…
 2 hours ago
08.01.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Valentine’s Day Brings Doubt And…
 13 hours ago
08.01.18
VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had…
 14 hours ago
08.01.18
Oop: Princess Love Wasn’t Having It With Sonya…
 18 hours ago
08.01.18
Camyonce Vs. Rolling Ray Might Be The Wildest…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
15 items
The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation Teaches…
 19 hours ago
07.31.18
Okaaay: Man Changes His Gender To Female To…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
#MelaniaTheMeme: Melania Trump Is Being Meme’d Again, This…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
21 Savage To Host His Annual Issa Back…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Duane Martin Wants Spousal Support From Tisha Campbell-Martin
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
8 photos
Funny AF: Photo Of Melania Trump Gardening Gets…
 22 hours ago
07.31.18
10 items
10 Black Photographers Vogue Should’ve Called To Shoot…
 22 hours ago
07.31.18
Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video…
 1 day ago
07.31.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce Granted Unprecedented Control Over Vogue Shoot; Hires…
 1 day ago
07.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close