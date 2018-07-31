CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

21 Savage To Host His Annual Issa Back to School Drive In Atlanta This Weekend

The two-day event is slated for this weekend

1 reads
Leave a comment
21 savage powerfest

Source: sam brown / power

21 Savage is continuing his streak of helping out the kiddos by hosting his annual Issa Back to School Drive.

Now in its third year, the back-to-school initiative will provide supplies for each students’ success, also offering free hair styling for young girls, cuts for young boys, and school uniforms all around. The two-day event is slated to take place this upcoming weekend, on August 4th and 5th, in the rapper’s city of Atlanta.

This year’s event is in collaboration with the launch of 21 Savage’s Bank Account Campaign (also referred to as the Lead by Example Foundation) which aims to teach children the importance of financial literacy.

“Giving back to where I grew up means a lot to me,” 21 told Billboard when speaking about the special event. “These kids need it and I use to be one of those kids. Being able to see someone from where u from make it and come back and genuine give back will motivate these kids to do the same for their kids and the community.”

This event most definitely isn’t the only time you can find the rapper giving back to his community. Just last week, Mr. Savage donated $10,000 to a Georgia elementary school as a part of his Zone 6 Day initiative, to help fund their anti-bullying campaign.

Zone6 day 😎 bring your kids from Moreland ave to Conyers Str8 up

A post shared by Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) on

21 Savage To Host His Annual Issa Back to School Drive In Atlanta This Weekend was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading 21 Savage To Host His Annual Issa Back to School Drive In Atlanta This Weekend

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Model Tyson Beckford Begins Celebrity Guest Host In Residency With The Chippendales At The Rio In Las Vegas
Tyson Beckford Tried To Shade Kim Kardashian On…
 2 hours ago
08.01.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Valentine’s Day Brings Doubt And…
 12 hours ago
08.01.18
VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had…
 14 hours ago
08.01.18
Oop: Princess Love Wasn’t Having It With Sonya…
 18 hours ago
08.01.18
Camyonce Vs. Rolling Ray Might Be The Wildest…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
15 items
The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation Teaches…
 19 hours ago
07.31.18
Okaaay: Man Changes His Gender To Female To…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
#MelaniaTheMeme: Melania Trump Is Being Meme’d Again, This…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
21 Savage To Host His Annual Issa Back…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Duane Martin Wants Spousal Support From Tisha Campbell-Martin
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
8 photos
Funny AF: Photo Of Melania Trump Gardening Gets…
 22 hours ago
07.31.18
10 items
10 Black Photographers Vogue Should’ve Called To Shoot…
 22 hours ago
07.31.18
Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video…
 1 day ago
07.31.18
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
Beyonce Granted Unprecedented Control Over Vogue Shoot; Hires…
 1 day ago
07.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close