Inside Her Story: The Ground Is The Sewer

| 07.31.18
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story  to get to the bottom of the sewage problem in Lowndes County, Alabama.

The people in Lowndes County, Ala. are being exposed to raw sewage, and have been for many years. The issue is caused by the lack of on site septic treatment. Catherine Flowers, director of Environmental Justice and Civic Engagement, has been fighting this battle for 16 years.

When it rains a lot, the sewage is pushed back into the house and it often comes in through the sink and tubs. It’s so bad that some people have come home to find their homes flooded by sewage. Of course this issue brings about serious health concerns. Hookworms have been discovered in both children and adults.

Equally alarming, people can be arrested for not taking care of their pipes. In 2014 a pastor was arrested because they got a church with on site septic that wasn’t working.

