The Mother of Tamir Rice, Samaria Rice Continues To Fight So Her Sons Story Is Never Forgotten

Director Terrance Tykeem and the mother of Tamir Rice, Samaria Rice, joined Karen Vaughn on 100.3 WRNB last Friday as they continue to promote the new movie Jason’s Letter.

Terrance explains the powerful story of how this story came about, and why the teenager who wrote the actual letter was not apart of the project due to his parents being frightened for his safety.

Samaria Rice tells Karen about her role within the movie, as well as where she draws her daily strength from. She explains the importance of keeping is name alive, which is the reason behind the new community center in Cleveland, Ohio. She wants the center to be a place for after school programming, mentorship, and a place for arts and creatives to learn and grow.

“We want to tell our youth the truth,” says Rice, “We need some accountability in this country.

Learn More About The Upcoming Film Below:

Jason’s Letter is a powerful film addressing the unarmed police shooting in America through the eye’s of two young boys; one boy who had to lose his life in order for the conversation of change to even be considered and another young boy who was brave enough to tell the horrific story of his classmates death and offers a solution. (This Film is based on an actual letter from a 12 year old boy, following the murder of Michael Brown.)

The film is set in Hadden Heights, a small town encompassed largely by minorities, similar to small towns in the US. Let it be noted the police force is 90% white with 81% percent of all officers being hired from outside the county. Over the years, Hadden Heights has seen a rise in the fatal shootings of its unarmed Black and Latino men. This small town of 20,000 residents has made National Headlines far too many times as a result of the unprecedented shootings of its community members.

Actress Claudia Jordan, plays the role of Maddie, a mother of a murdered unarmed 12 year old boy named Troy James.

“Its a blessing to have the parents of these young boys present at the screening, playing this role only gave me a glimpse of the pain and turmoil they went through. I only pray this film sheds light on this topic and opens the eyes of those who choose to be blind.” (Claudia Jordan)

Twelve year old, Jason McKey, played by newcomer actor Jamol Manigualt of Philadelphia, is still grieving from the recent loss of his best friend Troy James Jr. After realizing the marches and protest have done nothing to stop these killings, Jason decides to take matters into his own hands. Transforming a school project into a petition letter, Jason elicits help from his Uncle Tony and family friend, Sammi Brooks , played by Vivica A Fox, to petition the city council for reform… You have to watch this film to know what this brave young boy comes up with as a solution.

