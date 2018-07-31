Top Of The Morning: Torrei Hart Talks Life After Kevin

| 07.31.18
Adjusting to life after a breakup or divorce can be difficult for anyone, but when it’s in the public eye that adds extra pressure. Now imagine your ex is highly successful in the same career field as you. For Torrei Hart this is her reality. She opens up to the TJMS crew about the ups and downs of life after Kevin.

