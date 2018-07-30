Thurman Blevins’ Family ‘Disgusted’ By Decision Not To Charge Cops Who Killed Him

Minneapolis officials added fuel to the fire of outrage sweeping through the city after clearing the cops who killed Thurman Blevins.
SEE ALSO: Video Of Thurman Blevins Being Killed By Police Causes Outrage
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Monday (June 30) that there will be no charges against the two officers who gunned down Blevins on June 23 during a foot chase that ended in an alley, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
This comes one day after officials released graphic police bodycam video that purports to show that Blevins was armed and took a shot at police as he fled while asking them not to shoot. The video sparked anger protests.
“The family is hurt. The family is devastated. We knew everything was going to play out exactly the way it played out. We were prepared,” Blevins’ cousin Sydnee Brown said after protesters interrupted Freeman’s news conference.
“I don’t want the media and the world to think we’re angry. We’re not angry. We’re more so disgusted,” Brown continued.
Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly were responding to a 911 call about a man firing a gun into the air. Blevins was sitting on a curb near a woman with a child in a stroller when they arrived. As soon as they pulled up, one of the cops yelled, “He’s got a gun,” and Blevins ran away. During the chase, Blevins screamed, “I didn’t do nothing bro,” ”Please don’t shoot” and “Leave me alone.”
The officers fired 14 shots, and four of them struck 31-year-old Blevins.
Freeman underscored that by refusing to drop the gun, Blevins put the officers’ lives in danger. “Their decision to use deadly force against Mr. Blevins under those circumstances was authorized [under the law],” he added.
Activists had a different take on what the video showed. “The audio concluded these officers never looked at Thurman as a regular human being but a (mother f******),” a Facebook post from Justice For Thurman Blevins Jr. said. “Thurman posed no threat to be viciously gun downed.”
SEE ALSO:
Subway Restaurant Owner Offers Weak Apology For Employee’s Mistreatment Of Black Teens
Police Pulled 9-Millimeter Gun On Ving Rhames At His Own Home
46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Antwon Rose Jr., 171 of 46
2. Robert Lawrence White, 412 of 46
3. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 42 of 46
43. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 43 of 46
44. Stephon Clark, 2244 of 46
45. Danny Ray Thomas, 3445 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Thurman Blevins’ Family ‘Disgusted’ By Decision Not To Charge Cops Who Killed Him was originally published on newsone.com